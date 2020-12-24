Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, who passed away after a brief illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, who passed away after a brief illness.

The minister, in a tweet, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the highest place in the heaven, besides giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.