UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Grieved Over Death Of Mazhar Abbas's Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:18 AM

Shibli grieved over death of Mazhar Abbas's wife

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, who passed away after a brief illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, who passed away after a brief illness.

The minister, in a tweet, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the highest place in the heaven, besides giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Wife Family

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

51 minutes ago

Judges appointment issue resolved after constituti ..

2 minutes ago

After EU, what's next for 'Global Britain'?

2 minutes ago

Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured on Christ ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation of Bishops, Pastors call on DIG operati ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister wishes Christian community on Chris ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.