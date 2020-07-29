UrduPoint.com
Shibli Grieved Over Death Of Senior Journalist's Son In Fire

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:54 AM

Shibli grieved over death of senior journalist's son in fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the son of senior journalist and Bureau Chief Abtak tv Peshawar Arif Yousafzai in the tragic accident of fire caused by short circuit.

The minister phoned Arif Yousafzai and offered condolences over his son's death. He expressed sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for speedy recovery of the journalist's wife and daughter.\932

