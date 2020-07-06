Shibli grieved over demise of Ayatullah Durrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Federal minister Ayatullah Durrani.

In a message of condolence, he said Ayatullah Durrani was a decent politician, good human being and a personality having spontaneity in his views.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.