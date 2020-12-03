Shibli grieved over demise of brother of Aamir Ghauri

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday expressed grief over the death of Zubair Shafi Ghauri, brother of senior journalist Aamir Ghauri.

In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.