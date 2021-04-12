UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Grieved Over Demise Of IA Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

Shibli grieved over demise of IA Rehman

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist IA Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist IA Rehman.

In a condolence message he said that today Pakistan has lost a shining star in the field of journalism.

His active role in the protection of human rights and the promotion of democratic values would always be remembered, Shibli Faraz said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

19 minutes ago

Covid, cocaine take Europe to 'breaking point': Eu ..

4 minutes ago

No shortage of equipments despite severe third wav ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 case positivity ratio reaches 10% in coun ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Keeps Enriching Uranium at Natanz Facility Af ..

4 minutes ago

PCB announces level-1 umpiring course to be conduc ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.