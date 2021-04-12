Shibli grieved over demise of IA Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist IA Rehman.

In a condolence message he said that today Pakistan has lost a shining star in the field of journalism.

His active role in the protection of human rights and the promotion of democratic values would always be remembered, Shibli Faraz said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.