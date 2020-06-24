Shibli Grieved Over Demise Of Professor Mughees
Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Prof. Dr. Mugheesuddin Sheikh.
In a statement, the minister said that today the nation lost a great teacher of journalism.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.