Shibli Grieved Over Demise Of Professor Mughees

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:41 PM

Shibli grieved over demise of Professor Mughees

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Prof. Dr. Mugheesuddin Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Prof. Dr. Mugheesuddin Sheikh.

In a statement, the minister said that today the nation lost a great teacher of journalism.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

