Shibli grieved over demise of Professor Mughees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Prof. Dr. Mugheesuddin Sheikh.

In a statement, the minister said that today the nation lost a great teacher of journalism.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.