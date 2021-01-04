UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Shibli grieved over demise of senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir.

In a condolence message, the minister said his valuable contribution in the field of journalism will be remembered.

The minister said that Rauf Tahir was a unique writer having a distinct style.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

11 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

11 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, Family Business Council-Gulf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.