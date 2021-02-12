UrduPoint.com
Shibli Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Four Soldiers In Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Shibli grieved over martyrdom of four soldiers in Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers in South Waziristan.

In a tweet, he said they were proud sons of this brave nation, who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of defence of the homeland and peace in the country.

The minister presented salute to the courage and patience of the families of the martyrs.

He said the nation was committed to eliminate the remnants of the terrorists.

