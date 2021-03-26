(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of a senior journalist Sohail Abdul Nasir.

In a condolence message, Shibli said Sohail was a seasoned journalist committed to professional principles.

The services of the deceased in the field of journalism would be remembered for long.

Shibli prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.