ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran folk singer Shaukat Ali.

In a condolence message, he said every Pakistani was deeply saddened on the demise of Shaukat Ali, an artist who awakened the spirit of patriotism among the people with his voice.

He said Shaukat Ali, who sang songs with the spirit of patriotism, played a historic role in the wars of defense of Pakistan with exciting national anthems.

Shibli said today, the nation had lost a melodious sound of folk music.

Shaukat Ali's singing reflected regional music and represented sentiments of the middle class, Shibli remarked.

He prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.