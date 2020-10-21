Shibli grieves over loss of lives in Karachi blast

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a blast at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi

The minister, in a tweet, sympathised and condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.