Shibli Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Karachi Blast

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:53 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a blast at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a blast at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

The minister, in a tweet, sympathised and condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

