Shibli grieves over loss of lives in Turkey quake

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake in Turkey.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We equally share the grief of our Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty and tragedy."The minister condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.