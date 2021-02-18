UrduPoint.com
Shibli Grieves Over Senator Mushahidullah Khan's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a tweet, he said Mushahidullah Khan played an important role in the promotion of parliamentary and democratic values.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

