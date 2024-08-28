Shibli Highlights CPEC As Pakistan’s Development Lifeline, Supports China's Vision
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Leader of Opposition, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as a lifeline for Pakistan’s development and future growth.
He remarked, while addressing the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.The event was organised by the Pakistan-China Institute.
Senator Syed Shibli Faraz praised China's policy of Reform and Opening-Up, which has propelled it to become the world’s second-largest economy and stressed the relevance of these principles for Pakistan’s economic and social development.
Emphasising the deep-rooted and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, highlighting it as a model of bilateral relations built on mutual respect and shared goals, he reaffirmed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) commitment to this vital relationship, noting its importance not only in terms of bilateral cooperation but also as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
Acknowledging China's pivotal role in global affairs, particularly within the Global South, and expressed support for China’s vision of a multipolar world, he highlighted China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a transformative project with the potential to reshape global trade routes and foster the economic cooperation.
Senator Syed Shibli Faraz reiterated PTI's commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China relations and working closely with Chinese counterparts to explore new avenues of cooperation. He extended best wishes to the Pakistan-China Institute for its continued efforts in fostering mutual understanding and collaboration between the two nations.
