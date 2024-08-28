Open Menu

Shibli Highlights CPEC As Pakistan’s Development Lifeline, Supports China's Vision

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Shibli highlights CPEC as Pakistan’s development lifeline, supports China's Vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Leader of Opposition, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as a lifeline for Pakistan’s development and future growth.

He remarked, while addressing the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.The event was organised by the Pakistan-China Institute.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz praised China's policy of Reform and Opening-Up, which has propelled it to become the world’s second-largest economy and stressed the relevance of these principles for Pakistan’s economic and social development.

Emphasising the deep-rooted and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, highlighting it as a model of bilateral relations built on mutual respect and shared goals, he reaffirmed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) commitment to this vital relationship, noting its importance not only in terms of bilateral cooperation but also as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Acknowledging China's pivotal role in global affairs, particularly within the Global South, and expressed support for China’s vision of a multipolar world, he highlighted China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a transformative project with the potential to reshape global trade routes and foster the economic cooperation.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz reiterated PTI's commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China relations and working closely with Chinese counterparts to explore new avenues of cooperation. He extended best wishes to the Pakistan-China Institute for its continued efforts in fostering mutual understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World China Road CPEC Event Best Opposition

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

8 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

8 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

8 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

8 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

8 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

8 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan