UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Highlights Info Dept's Key Role In Countering Misinformation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:49 PM

Shibli highlights Info Dept's key role in countering misinformation

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Information Department played a very important role of countering misinformation, fake news and propaganda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Information Department played a very important role of countering misinformation, fake news and propaganda.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash, KP Information Secretary Arshad Khan and Director General Information and Public Relations Imdadullah were also present on the occasion.

Shibli Faraz appreciated the Information and Public Relations Department for having a consolidated information system.

Launching an online advertising system to ensure transparency was the great achievement of the department and an important step towards the implementation of the government's digitization policy, he added.

CM's Special Assistant Kamran Bangash, while giving a detailed briefing to the federal minister, said practical steps were being taken to modernize the Information Department.

He said the integrated information system was effectively working to keep the public informed about the government's activities and reforms in various departments.

Kamran Bangash said the Information and Public Relations Department had been playing an important role in giving authentic news to all media outlets, both print and electronic. It was also effectively countering all negative propaganda on digital media platforms, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the role of the Information Department was paramount to act as a bridge between the people and the government. It was its responsibility to provide timely and accurate information to the public.

He said the federal and provincial information departments could benefit from each other's experiences.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

6 minutes ago

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

21 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls f ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Center Hails Its COVID-19 Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Retains Position as World's Second-Largest ..

2 minutes ago

Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi disburses Rs1.5 bln ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.