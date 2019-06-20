UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Hopes Federal Budget 2019-20 To Be Passed From Parliament

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Shibli hopes federal budget 2019-20 to be passed from parliament

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz has hoped the federal budget 2019-20 would be passed from the parliament to provide relief to the masses as the incumbent government presented a balanced fiscal budget in the difficult economic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz has hoped the federal budget 2019-20 would be passed from the parliament to provide relief to the masses as the incumbent government presented a balanced fiscal budget in the difficult economic situation.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to improve living standard of the common people through this friendly budget despite of fragile economy left by the previous government, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had destroyed the national institutions including Federal board of Revenue (FBR) by appointing incompetent officials, adding hectic steps had been taken to revamp the institution to yield desirous results.

The senator said measures had been taken to expand tax net and increase export of the country, adding the current account deficit had increased to a great extent during the last government which directly affected the export and devalue economic indicators.

The PML-N government had generated high price electricity through Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and supplied expensive energy to the consumers, he said and added that it had not invested in fitting and appropriate way in power sector which was creating inconvenience and difficulties for power ministry.

He reiterated the PTI government presented a better and fruitful fiscal budget with limited available resources beside the PML-N government had made the last budget by taking huge loans to give subsidies on various items with aimed to win the general election 2108 which had badly damaged the country's economy. That budget had paved the ways to left hefty burden of loans for the PTI government, he added.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Budget Price Gas FBR Muslim From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Talented Comic, But Situation in Ukraine ..

2 minutes ago

Credit goes to PTI govt for reviving sick industry ..

2 minutes ago

Remove stagnant rain water to prevent dengue sprea ..

3 minutes ago

World's total internet use in 2018 stands at about ..

3 minutes ago

Inqilabi concerned about Hurriyat leaders' illegal ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan taking care of refugees beyond its resour ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.