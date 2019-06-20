Shibli hopes federal budget 2019-20 to be passed from parliament

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz has hoped the federal budget 2019-20 would be passed from the parliament to provide relief to the masses as the incumbent government presented a balanced fiscal budget in the difficult economic situation.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to improve living standard of the common people through this friendly budget despite of fragile economy left by the previous government, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had destroyed the national institutions including Federal board of Revenue (FBR) by appointing incompetent officials, adding hectic steps had been taken to revamp the institution to yield desirous results.

The senator said measures had been taken to expand tax net and increase export of the country, adding the current account deficit had increased to a great extent during the last government which directly affected the export and devalue economic indicators.

The PML-N government had generated high price electricity through Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and supplied expensive energy to the consumers, he said and added that it had not invested in fitting and appropriate way in power sector which was creating inconvenience and difficulties for power ministry.

He reiterated the PTI government presented a better and fruitful fiscal budget with limited available resources beside the PML-N government had made the last budget by taking huge loans to give subsidies on various items with aimed to win the general election 2108 which had badly damaged the country's economy. That budget had paved the ways to left hefty burden of loans for the PTI government, he added.

