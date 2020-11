Minister for Information, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday telephoned the son of President Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday telephoned the son of President Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The information minister inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and wished him good health soon.