Shibli Invites Opposition For Institutional Reforms

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:06 PM

Shibli invites Opposition for institutional reforms

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday asked the Opposition parties to visit Parliament for electoral and judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday asked the Opposition parties to visit Parliament for electoral and judicial reforms. There was dire need to have legislation for resolving public interest issues, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Parliament, he said was the right forum to bring suggestions for reforms in the national accountability bureau (NAB). Commenting on reshuffling in the economic team, he said the incumbent government had to face challenges soon after taking the responsibilities of the country in 2018. There were issues in different sectors including finance, he said adding that reshuffling in the cabinet would enhance the performance.

The ruling party, he said had successfully managed to maintain the exchange rates despite COVID-19, pandemic that played havoc around the world.

He suggested the Opposition to avoid wasting time on non-issues and focus on resolving the matters of people living in their respective jurisdictions.

Senator Shibli Faraz invited the Opposition to come forward and support the government for institutional reforms including NAB, Election Commission of Pakistan and judiciary so that issues could be addressed in a proper manner.

