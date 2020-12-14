UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli, Japanese Envoy Discuss PTV's Upgradation, Digitization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Shibli, Japanese envoy discuss PTV's upgradation, digitization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday discussed way and means with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda for upgrading the ptv on modern lines through increased cooperation in the technology sector.

The Japanese ambassador, who called on the minister here, expressed his country's keenness for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the technology sphere, especially digitization of the state broadcaster.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bokhari, a news release said.

Shibli Faraz on the occasion asked the technical teams of two sides to provide a timeframe for ensuring timely completion of the initiative.

He observed that Japan always stood with Pakistan in its tying times as both the countries had have longstanding ties.

Terming Japan an 'important partner' of Pakistan, the PTV chairman said his country would look forward to have Japan's assistance in the technology sector.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Japan PTV

Recent Stories

Environment and Protected Areas Authority announce ..

21 minutes ago

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

51 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

2 hours ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

2 hours ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.