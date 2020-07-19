UrduPoint.com
Shibli Lauds PM's Resolute, Steadfast Handling Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Shibli lauds PM's resolute, steadfast handling of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that resolute and steadfast handling of the coronavirus despite meager resources and outdated health infrastructure by Prime Minister Imran Khan has steered the country by balancing lives and livelihoods in an amazing display of competence and leadership.

In a tweet, he said that National Control and Operation Centre and Ehsaas programme were the two main tools of success.

