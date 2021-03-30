Shibli lauds the services of Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday lauded the services of Minister for Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh for diligently serving the country despite difficult economic conditions.

In a tweet, he said Hafeez Shaikh, a sophisticated and hardworking man, has served the country with national spirit and played his role in economic revival of the country as economic advisor.

Despite difficult circumstances, he contributed to the country's economic recovery, Shibli added.