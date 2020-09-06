UrduPoint.com
Shibli Pays Glowing Tributes To Martyrs, 'Ghazis' On Defence Day

Sun 06th September 2020

Shibli pays glowing tributes to martyrs, 'Ghazis' on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who embraced martyrdom in line of duty.

In a video message on the occasion of Defense Day, the minister said that the nation salutes the martyrs and 'Ghazis' who gave supreme sacrifices for the protection, defense and security of the motherland.

"Today, we also renew our pledge and commitment that Pakistan stands firm with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to do so."He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue to advocate Kashmir cause at every forum and Pakistan would continue their political, diplomatic and moral support.

More Stories From Pakistan

