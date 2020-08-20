Shibli pays homage to Rashid Minhas on martyrdom anniversary

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that on the martyrdom anniversary of young Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, the nation pays homage to him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that on the martyrdom anniversary of young Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas, the nation pays homage to him.

In a tweet, he said that by sacrificing his life for his beloved homeland at an early age, he wrote a bright chapter in the history of determination and loyalty with his blood.

He said that the Armed Forces have made unprecedented sacrifices for protection of the motherland.