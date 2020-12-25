UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Pays Rich Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:23 PM

Shibli pays rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday paid rich tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday paid rich tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

"On December 25, we pay tribute to sincere and great leader, who materialised dreams of people of sub-continent by defeating the imperialism of that time with prudence, determination and steadfastness, "he tweeted.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal were ideal leaders of Pakistani nation, he said in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to transform Pakistan into a modern, Islamic, welfare democratic state in line with the ideology of Quaid.

"We want to develop the new Pakistan in line with the vision of Jinnah," he said.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the new Pakistan will be true portrayal ofQuaid's dream", the minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Muhammad Ali Jinnah December

Recent Stories

US Military in S. Korea Receives 1st Batch of Mode ..

2 minutes ago

Japan ex-PM Abe faces lawmakers on scandal but avo ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill on Foreign Agen ..

17 minutes ago

Ireland Approves Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, R ..

17 minutes ago

Russia opens criminal probe into Navalny ally over ..

24 minutes ago

Faith, Unity, Discipline to remain guiding princip ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.