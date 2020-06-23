UrduPoint.com
Shibli Pays Tribute To Kashmri Widows

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz paid tribute to brave Kashmiri women on International Widows' Day, observed on Tuesday.

In tweet, the minister said that the husbands of Kashmiri widows sacrificed their lives in the struggle for self-determination and were victims of the Indian oppression.

He saluted to the determination of those Kashmiri half-widows whose husbands have been subjected to inhuman torture in Indian prisons.

