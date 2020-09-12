Shibli pays tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that on the day of martyrdom of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, on 12th September, 1965 and the nation pays homage to its hero

In a tweet, he said the nation was proud of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of their motherland.