Shibli Pays Tribute To Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that on the day of martyrdom of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, on 12th September, 1965 and the nation pays homage to its hero.

In a tweet, he said the nation was proud of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of their motherland.

