Shibli Pays Tribute To Munnu Bhai For Setting Up Sundas Foundation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Shibli pays tribute to Munnu Bhai for setting up Sundas Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the late Munnu Bhai was a great person as he not only contributed to literature but also established the Sundas Foundation for the children suffering from blood diseases.

Addressing the 88th birth anniversary function of Munnu Bhai, organized by the Sundus Foundation here, he said that setting up the foundation was Sadqa jaria (charity) and Allah Almighty would give reward to Munnu Bhai over this great initiative.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan set up cancer hospital before starting his political journey, besides establishing a university. The minister said that people who dis such deeds were selected people of Allah Almighty, who had passion to serve the humanity.

Shibli said, "I feel happy when our poets, literary figures are celebrated because of their works." He said that children suffering from blood diseases get all facilities at the Sundas Foundation and the incumbent government would provide all possible support to the foundation. It is a scientific and research based foundation where all facilities were being maintained with good standards, he added.

Later, a cake was also cut in connection with the birth anniversary of Munnu Bhai.

Earlier, the minister visited Sundus Foundation and gave gifts to the ailing children. Senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich and others were also present.

