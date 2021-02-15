UrduPoint.com
Shibli Pays Tributes To Great Poet Ghalib

Mon 15th February 2021

Shibli pays tributes to great poet Ghalib

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid homage to Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib (1797--1869) on the death anniversary of the great poet of the Subcontinent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid homage to Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib (1797--1869) on the death anniversary of the great poet of the Subcontinent.

The minister, in a tweet, said Ghalib had bestowed on a new identity to the urdu poetry. Expressing complex issues and life experiences with eloquence was the epitome ofhis poetry, he added.

He quoted the verse of the great poet: "Hain aur bhi dunya mein sukhanwar achay Kahtay hain kay Ghalib ka andaz-e-bian aur" (There are also master orators in the world but it is narrated that Ghalib has his own versatile expression).

