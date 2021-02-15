Shibli pays tributes to great poet Ghalib

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid homage to Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib (1797--1869) on the death anniversary of the great poet of the Subcontinent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday paid homage to Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib (1797--1869) on the death anniversary of the great poet of the Subcontinent.

The minister, in a tweet, said Ghalib had bestowed on a new identity to the urdu poetry. Expressing complex issues and life experiences with eloquence was the epitome ofhis poetry, he added.

He quoted the verse of the great poet: "Hain aur bhi dunya mein sukhanwar achay Kahtay hain kay Ghalib ka andaz-e-bian aur" (There are also master orators in the world but it is narrated that Ghalib has his own versatile expression).