Shibli prays for early recovery of compatriots affected by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday prayed for early recovery of all Pakistanis including members of Parliament affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the Minister said: "My prayers to all my colleague parliamentarians and all Pakistanis who have been affected by coronavirus."He prayed to Allah Almighty to relieve them from their predicament.