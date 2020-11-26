UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Prays For Health Of Bilawal Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Shibli prays for health of Bilawal Zardari

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday prayed Allah Almighty to give complete health to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday prayed Allah Almighty to give complete health to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The minister, in a tweet, said, "We express our best wishes for all patients, including Bilawal Bhutto.

"He said precaution was imperative to protect the from the pandemic. "Corona does not differentiate between leaders and the people. Opposition leaders must care for their lives and for those of the public."

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari All From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Islooites demand more burial places as population ..

58 seconds ago

ZHO, Al Jalila Foundation organise new cycle of &# ..

11 minutes ago

Locals alongwith Pak Army laid their lives for the ..

3 minutes ago

'Routier' restaurants offer French truckers a life ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of Yousuf Mirza bail ..

6 minutes ago

AJK moves to furnish remote areas with fully equip ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.