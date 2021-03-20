UrduPoint.com
Shibli Prays For Prime Minister Imran Khan's Speedy Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 05:11 PM

Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday extended his prayers and best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The entire nation prays for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister, he tweeted

"May Almighty Allah bless him with good health soon,"he said urging the people to strictly adhere to sops (standard operating procedures) to save themselves from third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

More effective measures were being taken to deal with the fresh wave of deadly virus.

