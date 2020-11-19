Shibli proposes opposition to avoid public gatherings to curb COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday proposed the opposition parties to avoid big gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19 and in the larger interest of public health.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "We are not scared of opposition's public meetings as the PTI was used to of such gatherings in the past." Voicing serious concerns over rising coronavirus cases, the minister said the government would not permit anyone to pose threat to public health in the current situation.

Commenting on rigging allegations in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) elections, he said a democratic mind was imperative to accept the polls results.

He said if opposition wins then it was a fair election otherwise the polls were rigged by the winning party.

He urged the opposition parties to provide evidence of rigging if they had.

Shibli also criticized the policies of last governments for mishandling the national institutions.

Appreciating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said the current leadership had the credit to break the status quo.

To a question about rising inflation, the minister said the prices of essential items were declining.

To another question regarding India's sinister motives in the region, he said India was trying to create instability in Pakistan. Pakistan's valiant forces, he said, was fully capable to defend the every inch of motherland.