UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Proposes Opposition To Avoid Public Gatherings To Curb COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Shibli proposes opposition to avoid public gatherings to curb COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday proposed the opposition parties to avoid big gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19 and in the larger interest of public health.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "We are not scared of opposition's public meetings as the PTI was used to of such gatherings in the past." Voicing serious concerns over rising coronavirus cases, the minister said the government would not permit anyone to pose threat to public health in the current situation.

Commenting on rigging allegations in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) elections, he said a democratic mind was imperative to accept the polls results.

He said if opposition wins then it was a fair election otherwise the polls were rigged by the winning party.

He urged the opposition parties to provide evidence of rigging if they had.

Shibli also criticized the policies of last governments for mishandling the national institutions.

Appreciating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said the current leadership had the credit to break the status quo.

To a question about rising inflation, the minister said the prices of essential items were declining.

To another question regarding India's sinister motives in the region, he said India was trying to create instability in Pakistan. Pakistan's valiant forces, he said, was fully capable to defend the every inch of motherland.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Gilgit Baltistan Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

21 minutes ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

45 minutes ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

21 minutes ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

24 minutes ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

24 minutes ago

UK lorry driver claims innocence in Vietnamese mig ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.