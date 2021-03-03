ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday raised serious concerns over dubious role of Yusuf Raza Gilani, who won Senate seat through unfair means.

Yusuf Raza Gilani didn't have any moral ground to contest Senate elections after the video scandal of his son Ali Haider Gilani, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Yusuf Raza Gilani should step down from Senate's seat because the Pakistan Peoples Party had lost morality after suspicious video of Ali Haider Gilani, he stated.

Appreciating his party leadership, he said Imran Khan is a bold leader of Pakistan who made unprecedented campaign against corruption.

Commenting on open balloting system, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership had tried well to introduce open balloting for Senate elections. Open balloting was the only way to stop horse trading like issues in the country, he remarked.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was responsible for damaging the system, Senator Shibli Faraz lamented.

About vote of confidence in the assembly, he said Imran Khan has made history as no political leader in the country had moral courage to take such a bold decision, he added.