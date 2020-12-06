UrduPoint.com
Shibli Regards Political Gatherings As COVID-spreader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Shibli regards political gatherings as COVID-spreader

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz calling the political gatherings as COVID-spreader Sunday said such activities were tantamount to flouting the law and standard operating procedures, issued by the government to prevent the spread of second wave of coronavirus.

"Current statistics regarding coronavirus are worrisome. Political gatherings are becoming a major cause of corona-spread. Corona cases and death rate have grown exponentially in Multan and Peshawar after the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public meetings held in those cities.

Holding of such gatherings is equivalent to ridiculing the law and standard operating procedures," he tweeted.

Adding further to his tweet, he said opposition leaders had quarantined themselves in the comfort of their homes, whereas public and workers were being used as fuel to protect personal and political interests.

How long the opposition would continue to play with the lives of people, the minister questioned and added that the wise citizens, who had lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus, would never forgive them (PDM leaders).

