Shibli rules out fresh elections, assures redressal of coalition partners' genuine issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Tuesday ruling out the fresh elections said the incumbent government would address the genuine issues of the coalition partners.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was an unconventional political party and added it would take some time to settle down the chronicle issues of the allied parties.

Expressing optimism, he said the PTI leadership had asked the party members to resolve the genuine issues of the coalition partners in Sindh including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Lamenting over the policies of past governments specially Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said it was the responsibility of the PPP leaders to look into the affairs of the Sindh province but unfortunately, they could not satisfy the people of their own Constituencies.

The leader of the house said the PTI government had clinched a number of seats from Sindh and it would take all possible measures to carry out the process of development in Karachi.

In reply to a question, he said parliamentarians while expressing personal views during talk shows on private news channels should exhibit the political norms.

He urged the media to take necessary steps to avoid displaying such material which was against the parliamentary norms.