UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Saddened Over Demise Of Environmentalist Helga Ahmed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Shibli saddened over demise of environmentalist Helga Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of environmentalist Helga Ahmed.

In a tweet, he said he was saddened to learn of Helga Ahmed's passing away.

He said she was one of the very first and determined environmentalists in Pakistan.

He said that Helga's services remain unparalleled for promoting green practices and indigenous environment solutions. Shibli Faraz said that she will be missed immensely.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

13 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

20 minutes ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on two-day official v ..

29 minutes ago

Germany ready to boost investment in Pakistan

28 seconds ago

AIOU reschedules exams of BA Associate Degree

29 seconds ago

South Korea Says Found No Link Between Covid-19 Va ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.