Shibli saddened over demise of environmentalist Helga Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of environmentalist Helga Ahmed.

In a tweet, he said he was saddened to learn of Helga Ahmed's passing away.

He said she was one of the very first and determined environmentalists in Pakistan.

He said that Helga's services remain unparalleled for promoting green practices and indigenous environment solutions. Shibli Faraz said that she will be missed immensely.