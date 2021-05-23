UrduPoint.com
Shibli Says; Estimated Growth Of 3.9 Pc In COVID Situation Reflect Govt Success

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Shibli says; estimated growth of 3.9 pc in COVID situation reflect govt success

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Saturday said that the estimated growth of 3.9% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in times of COVID-19 situation reflected the emphatic success of the government's economic policies and its capacity to successfully wade through difficulties

Despite devaluation, the size of GDP grows close to $ 300bn, the minister stated in a tweet.

More Stories From Pakistan

