Shibli says; estimated growth of 3.9 pc in COVID situation reflect govt success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Saturday said that the estimated growth of 3.9% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in times of COVID-19 situation reflected the emphatic success of the government's economic policies and its capacity to successfully wade through difficulties.

Despite devaluation, the size of GDP grows close to $ 300bn, the minister stated in a tweet.