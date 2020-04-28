Shibli says he will play role of bridge between media, govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said his priority would be to play the role of a bridge between the media and the government.

The newly appointed minister, in a tweet, thanked all leaders from the opposition, analysts, columnists, anchor persons and friends from the media, who congratulated him over his appointment as Minister for Information and Broadcasting.