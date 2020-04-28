UrduPoint.com
Shibli Says He Will Play Role Of Bridge Between Media, Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:57 PM

Shibli says he will play role of bridge between media, govt

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said his priority would be to play the role of a bridge between the media and the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said his priority would be to play the role of a bridge between the media and the government.

The newly appointed minister, in a tweet, thanked all leaders from the opposition, analysts, columnists, anchor persons and friends from the media, who congratulated him over his appointment as Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

