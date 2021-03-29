UrduPoint.com
Shibli Seeks Special Prayers For Protection Of Covid Pandemic

Shibli seeks special prayers for protection of Covid pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz Monday appealed the nation to offer special prayers seeking help from Almighty Allah to protect us from the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, he asked the nation to pray for progress, prosperity and of the country during the sacred night of 'Shab-e-Barat'.

 "May Allah Almighty save us from the Corona pandemic and help us in our efforts to provide optimum relief to the people of Pakistan," he prayed.

