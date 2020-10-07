UrduPoint.com
Shibli Stresses For Coordinated Mechanism To Address Broadcasters' Genuine Issues

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday highlighted the need for a coordinated mechanism to help address genuine grievances of electronic media in the country

During a meeting with office bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), he said regular contact and mutual cooperation could help in the efficient handling of issues, ultimately paving the way for their proper solutions.

Responding to a detailed presentation by PBA President, Shakil Masood, he said it had definitely added to his understanding of the problems being faced by PBA members and the underlying factors that ought to be mutually addressed.

The Federal Information Minister reiterated that content being relayed or telecast must be in accordance with social and cultural norms as there would be no compromise in this regard.

He said that global economic situation and prevalent uncertainty had its impact on all world countries, including Pakistan. The intensity of the situation may differ but this economic meltdown has affected the world states, he added.

Shibli Faraz said business sector was apparently the worst-hit and assured that the federal government would definitely look into genuine problems of PBA members and come forward with doable interventions for promotion and strengthening of media industry.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister urged that relevant stakeholders should play a responsible role and help in stabilization of the institutions.

