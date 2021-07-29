UrduPoint.com
Shibli Stresses For Ensuring Minimum Healthcare Standards

Thu 29th July 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said that Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) and Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) must join hands for implementation of minimum healthcare standards.

He said this while talking to CEO, IHRA, Quaid Saeed who called on him today.

The federal minister emphasized that provision of quality healthcare is the basic right of the people.

He highlighted that standardisation of the healthcare sector will also lead towards promotion of medical tourism in the country.

He stressed that PNAC and IHRA must work in collaboration to create awareness and organise trainings in this regard.

