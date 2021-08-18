Shibli stresses for modern technology to end rigging in next elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Wednesday stressed the need for introducing modern technology to end rigging in next elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI), government is determined to implement the electronic voting system in the next general elections, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Opposition, he said was not supporting the PTI government for installing electronic voting machine (EVM), in the election offices.

The political parties had always expressed reservations over the elections and leveled allegations against the winning party, he said.

It is imperative to keep the electronic machine at polling stations for voting, he added. He urged the Opposition to come forward and support the incumbent government for EVM system in the country. Replying to a question about authenticity of the modern technology, he said many countries had already installed the system and achieved successful results in the elections.