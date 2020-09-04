UrduPoint.com
Shibli Strongly Condemns Attack On Security Forces In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday strongly condemned attack on security forces in North Waziristan.

In a tweet, the minister paid homage to Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Mohammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar, the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the motherland.

Praying for the souls of the martyred, Shibli Faraz said that the nation stood by the armed forces in the war against terrorism .

