Shibli terms commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue a historical milestone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the commencement of the intra-Afghan dialogue was a historical milestone and a new dawn for the war-torn Afghan people.

In a tweet, he said this initiative was victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance that a political settlement was the only solution to the long-standing Afghan issue.

He prayed for the development and prosperity of the Afghan people.