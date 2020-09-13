Shibli Terms Commencement Of Intra-Afghan Dialogue A Historical Milestone
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the commencement of the intra-Afghan dialogue was a historical milestone and a new dawn for the war-torn Afghan people.
In a tweet, he said this initiative was victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance that a political settlement was the only solution to the long-standing Afghan issue.
He prayed for the development and prosperity of the Afghan people.