Shibli Terms Peshawar - DI Khan Motorway Historic Project

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Shibli terms Peshawar - DI Khan motorway historic project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on late Tuesday night termed the Peshawar - DI Khan motorway, approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) the other day, a historic development project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

In a tweet, he said, "Connecting the southern districts with the rest of KPK is a historic development project by the PTI government."The 360-kilometre Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan motorway comprises of six lanes and two tunnels, having 19 interchanges at various points. It would be completed in four years at an estimated cost of Rs276 billion.

More Stories From Pakistan

