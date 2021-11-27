Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had bad history and a shameful attitude towards judiciary and the party had always tried to damage national institutions

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had a record to use its power for getting desirous decisions from the national institutions.

He said the opposition was criticizing the incumbent government just for political point scoring, adding, they were making hue and cry about Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) even before its usage.

The minister said the incumbent government wanted to make the electoral system as transparent so that no one could raise finger over the credibility of the elections. The modern technology could play an important role in making the electoral process fair and transparent, he added.

Shibli said it was PML-N which always spreads fake news among the people and kept the realities hidden from them.

Replying to a question, he said the present government was going to hold Local Bodies elections and wanted to make them in free, fair and transparent manner.