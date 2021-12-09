Shibli terms Sehat Sehalut program a revolutionary step in health sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz Thursday termed Sehat Sehalut Program a revolutionary step to cater to healthcare needs of Pakistani people.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at the 1st Surgical Instrument Exhibition organized by Shifa International Hospital and the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).

The minister lauded the efforts of Shifa Int. Hospital and SIMAP for bringing quality surgical and dental instruments to local hospitals and healthcare professionals to ultimately contribute to healthcare quality and patient safety.

He emphasized that technology plays a significant role in the national development and Ministry of Science and Technology is actively working on upgrading technology infrastructure in Pakistan by research, capacity building, planning and other initiatives.

The mutual objective of the exhibition was to bring together all the stakeholders on one platform to make the quality products accessible to local hospitals and healthcare providers.

More than 40 leading manufacturers displayed a wide range of surgical products for a notable number of visitors which included doctors, healthcare professionals, and representatives from other hospitals.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that, "We should patronize and promote Pakistan's local industry by developing national markets as well.

" He mentioned that although surgical instruments industry of Pakistan is contributing a fair share to Pakistan's export, a parallel focus on exploring local markets can provide quality and cost effective products and solutions to local buyers as well which will curtail national import bill.

The SAPM expressed his resolve to support such initiative in future as well for uplifting local industry to contribute to the national development.

Chief of Supply Chain, Shifa Brig. (r) Abu Bakr Amin Bajwa said that Pakistan's healthcare industry is rapidly expanding and there is an emerging need of bridging the gaps between manufacturers of surgical and dental instruments and the local healthcare industry.

He assured all support to SIMAP by engaging Shifa clinicians to provide expert opinion and quality review on surgical instruments to better cater to Pakistani healthcare industry.

SIMAP officials; Waqas Raza (Chairman SIMAP), Jahangir Babar (Group Chairman SIMAP), thanked Dr. M. H. Qazi (CEO Shifa) and Taimoor Shah (COO Shifa) for all the support and effort in successfully arranging the exhibition.

The Shifa management reiterated its commitment to further expand scope of cooperation between both entities in future as well to ultimately benefit people of Pakistan.