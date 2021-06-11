UrduPoint.com
Shibli Terms STZA Role As Crucial For Creating Technology Driven Country

Shibli terms STZA role as crucial for creating technology driven country

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Thursday termed the role of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) as crucial in ensuring mutual cooperation between the education sector, industry and the government, making the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan of creating technology driven Pakistan a reality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Thursday termed the role of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) as crucial in ensuring mutual cooperation between the education sector, industry and the government, making the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan of creating technology driven Pakistan a reality.

Shibli Faraz was speaking at a meeting with the Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Amir Ahmed Hashmi who called on the former.

The minister stated that this authority could provide such an atmosphere which would be attractive for multinational companies and conducive to start-ups.

As a result, it will lead to economic growth in the country, create employment opportunities and promote research, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

