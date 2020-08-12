UrduPoint.com
Shibli Terms Youth Architect Of Nation's Bright Future

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the young people were the architects of bright future of the nation.

